KQ signs new codeshare deal with Italian airline

An Alitalia aircraft (top) among others at Malpensa Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ has signed another code-share agreement with the Rome-based Alitalia Airline, creating additional connectivity to the networks of the two carriers.

This new partnership, which builds on the one that had been signed in March last year, is bound to boost business travel and tourism between African points into Europe, the Far East and South America.

The move will give tourists and businessmen additional travel options and better flight schedules when travelling to Central and Southern Africa to the other continents through the two airlines’ hubs in Rome and Nairobi.

“The expansion of this partnership after such a short period reflects the opportunities that have been unlocked since the inception of the Nairobi to Rome flight and serves as a testament to our continued commitment to create access for travellers to Africa” said KQ Chief Commercial Officer, Ursula Silling.

Alitalia is widening its code-share network in Africa, by placing its “AZ” flight code on Kenya Airways service to Malindi to take advantage of KQ’s recent move to relaunch flights to Malindi.

Similarly, KQ will expand its offering by placing its flight code on Alitalia’s services from Rome to Tirana, Podgorica, Santiago, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Seoul.

The move implies that KQ customers can fly seamlessly to their destination with a single ticket checking-in at the airport of departure, and collecting their checked-through baggage at the end of their trip at the arrival airport.