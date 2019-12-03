Companies KRA confirms head of intelligence unit in war on tax cheats

KRA Commissioner-General Githii Mburu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Tuesday confirmed Dr Terra Saidimu as substantive head of its Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit as it steps up its war on tax cheats.

Dr Saidimu, an insider since 2005, has been acting commissioner for the department which was earlier hived off from Enforcement and Investigations to collect and analyse information on individuals and firms evading taxes.

The holder of a PhD in risk management from the University of Southampton has been key in the development and implementation of multiple frameworks, policies and strategies relating to investigation and intelligence functions, the KRA said in a statement. He will lead a team that builds databases that the Enforcement department will rely on in pursuing suspects.

The appointment comes after the Budget and Appropriations Committee of the National Assembly proposed the taxman be allocated additional Sh2 billion to hire additional 1,000 staff to help it raise Sh50 billion more by sealing revenue leakages.

The new officers are expected to step analysis of companies’ financial dealings, especially firms doing business with the national and counties governments, to unearth tax cheats by matching their payments and income declared to the authority.

KRA has in recent months been seeking details of suppliers and contractors hired by county governments in the quest to tighten the noose on individuals and firms evading tax.

KRA Commissioner-General Githii Mburu also announced the confirmation of Dr David Wachira as commissioner for Corporate Support Services, while Phares Chege has been appointed deputy commissioner for internal audit.

“The three gentlemen bring to KRA a wealth of experience and unrivalled academic credentials which will propel this Authority to the next level as a trailblazer in public service delivery and as an institution firmly focused on delivering on its mandate and mission," the chief taxman said in a statement.