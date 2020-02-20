Companies KTDA directors to assume office after farmers suit flops

KTDA lawyer Ben Millimo (Left) at Milimani Law Courts February 20, 2020. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NMG

Newly elected directors of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) can now assume office after the High Court dismissed a case filed by three farmers.

In a judgment Thursday, High Court judge Weldon Korir said the petition had no merit as there was no constitutional questions to be examined. The judge agreed with the agency that the company secretary had the mandate of setting election rules as well as appointing election officials.

Justice Korir said the rules were not only valid but continued to be valid for purposes of the election of the tea factory companies as well as the KTDA Holdings Limited.

“The powers of the company secretary are donated by the articles of association of the company to appoint election officials and formulate the rules of the election,” the Judge said.

Mr Joseph Mwangi Mbote, Peterson Maina Gathua and Samson Mwangi Wairugu filed the suit against KTDA Holdings Limited and KTDA Management Services Limited in December accusing the company of “unilaterally and without authority” publishing an election procedure manual, to be used by tea factories for nominees.

