Kemsa to get title deeds 'by end of this month'

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) says it is in the process of acquiring title deeds for its land parcels in Kakamega, Kisumu, and Eldoret.

The State agency, however, did not disclose when it is set to acquire the same for its prime property in Mombasa, Garissa, Nakuru and Nyeri.

“We expect to have the title deeds for Kakamega, Kisumu, and Eldoret parcels of land by end of June 2019,” said Dr Jonah Manjari, Kemsa CEO in a statement.

This comes after the Auditor- General said in a report last year that Kemsa risked losing land worth Sh183 million located in different parts of the country since they lacked proper documentation.Dr Manjari last year appeared before the Public Investments Committee (PIC) to answer to why the agency lacked title deeds for some of its land.

He told MPs that the process of acquiring ownership documents has been ongoing and that Kemsa had hired advocates to follow up on the title deeds for its property.