Companies KenGen extends MD Miano tenure for three more years

KenGen CEO Rebecca Miano. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Power generator Kenya Electricity Generating Company #ticker:KNGN (KenGen) has renewed the contract of Rebecca Miano as its managing director for a further three years.

Board chairman Joshua Choge said the decision was taken after a "rigorous evaluation process" and her "exemplary performance" at the helm of the power producer.

“During Mrs Miano’s three-year tenure, the company has continued on an upward growth trajectory, consistently reporting good corporate financial performance despite a difficult operating environment that has affected many other businesses globally,” he said in statement.

Mrs Miano became the first woman managing director and CEO of the State-owned firm in November 2017 after holding the position in acting capacity following the exit of Albert Mugo when he clocked the retirement age of 60.

The KenGen board said Monday the firm has continued to grow in terms of assets to post impressive results and generate adequate cash flows under Ms Miano's leadership.

“This enabled KenGen to pay dividend of Sh2.6 billion to shareholders for the financial year 2018, followed by the successful final redemption of the listed KenGen Public infrastructure Bond in October 2019,” he said in a notice to shareholders.

Ms Miano joined the power producer in 1998 has worked in various roles including senior legal officer, assistant company secretary, legal affairs director and corporate governance.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree with Honors, a Diploma in Law and post-graduate studies in Comparative Law.