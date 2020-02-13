Companies Kenol closes in on Vivo market share as Total slips

A Total petrol station in Limuru. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Vivo Energy has retained its position as the top oil marketer in terms of sales, but KenolKobil has overtaken Total #ticker:TOTL to second.

Data from the Petroleum Institute of East Africa covering the third quarter ending September last year shows that the market share of Vivo, dropped from 17.9 percent in September 2018 to 16.4 percent in similar period last year.

This saw its lead narrowed to 0.7 percentage points as KenolKobil recovered from the third position to the second.

KenolKobil’s share of petroleum sales market hit 15.7 percent from 15.1 percent in preceding similar quarter.

The climb came in the period Total’s share of the market dropped from 16.9 percent to 15.7 percent to move to third.

The ceding of market by Total saw the overall share of the sales market drop to 60.9 percent during the quarter. It was at 61.9 percent in a similar quarter in 2018.