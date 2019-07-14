Companies KenolKobil sues landlord over eviction threat

A KenolKobil Petrol Station. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Oil marketer KenolKobil #ticker:KENO has sued its landlord over alleged threats to evict it from two parcels of land where it operates its petrol stations in Mombasa and Kilifi.

The oil marketer is seeking a permanent injunction restraining Canarian Holdings Ltd from harassing, intimidating or evicting it and its licensees or agents from the parcels of land in Kilifi and Jomvu in Mombasa.

“The defendant (Canarian Holdings Ltd) has threatened to interfere with the plaintiff’s (KenolKobil) peaceful occupation of the properties before the expiry of the term under the leases,” argues KenolKobil in suit papers.

According to the firm, which is also seeking damages for breach of contract, it is apprehensive that unless the court prohibits Canarian Holdings it will evict it from the properties occasioning harm, loss and damage.

The oil marketer says Canarian leased to it a parcel of land in Jomvu by a lease agreement dated August 23, 2001, for 20 years from November 1, 2000.

KenolKobil further says by another agreement dated April 19 2000, Canarian leased it land in Kilifi for 20 years from February 1 2002.