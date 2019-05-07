Companies Kenya Airways to resume Malindi flights

A Kenya Airways plane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Airways (KQ) #ticker:KQ is set to resume daily flights to Malindi next month after suspending operations on the route six years ago.

The national carrier withdrew from the Malindi route citing difficulties in landing on poor condition of the airstrip.

On Tuesday, KQ made a U-turn and said it will be resuming flights to Malindi from June 10 hoping to tap into the growing flow of tourists into the coastal town.

“Resuming the Malindi route is expected to create seamless connections and boost trade between Italy and Malindi, two areas that already share historic economic and social ties and will provide greater connectivity to other destinations within the KQ network,” said Ursula Silling, the chief commercial officer at Kenya Airways.

Alitalia partnership

“Through the codeshare partnership with Alitalia, passengers from all over Italy will also be able to access the beautiful Kenya coastal town of Malindi through a one-stop service via Nairobi,” she said.

The flight will be operated by Jambojet using a Bombardier Q400 and will be four times a week.

The Bombardier Q400 is designed to accommodate 78 passengers.

The aircraft also seats two pilots and two flight attendants.