Kenya Power goes back to wooden poles

Listed utility firm Kenya Power has expressed interest in buying Eucalyptus trees for its electricity supply projects.

In a public notice published in the dailies Tuesday, the firm invited commercial tree farmers to tender for supply of mature trees that will be processed into electricity poles.

“Kenya Power is conducting a survey to determine the availability of mature raw Eucalyptus trees for use in the ongoing and upcoming power transmission and distribution projects,” it said.

The development is good news to Eucalyptus farmers who have incurred losses running into millions of shillings over the years after Kenya Power and the Rural Electrification Authority scaled down demand for wooden poles to reverse deforestation trends.

Farmers with 10-year and above plantations growing on more than an hectare should show interest by October 31.