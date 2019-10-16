Companies Kenya Power warns telcos over illegal fibre cables on poles

Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC has given rogue telecommunication operators 14 days to remove illegal fibre optic cable connections on distribution poles citing safety concerns.

In a notice, the electricity distributor warned the unlicensed telcos from piggybacking on the poles to supply internet and communication services.

“It has come to our attention that there are unlicensed telecommunication operators illegally stringing their fibre optic cables onto Kenya Power distribution poles to offer internet, communication, television and other services to households and businesses countrywide,” read the notice.

“These illegal installations have in some instances caused accidents along roads and in private homes endangering public safety and life.”

With the growing popularity of internet connectivity and digital television networks, new companies have been cropping up as they seek a piece of the market.

The power distributor said that once the two weeks lapse, legal action will be taken against those in contravention.

“Kenya Power will be at liberty to take any action against such operators as may be deemed necessary including, but not limited to bringing down the illegal networks and instituting legal action,” Kenya Power said.

The telecommunication companies will also bear responsibility for any damage that arises from the connectivity.