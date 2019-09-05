Companies Kenya Railways boss lands plum job at SGR unit

Mr Sammy Gachuhi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Africa Star Railway Operation Company, which is majority-owned by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), has tapped Kenya Railways head of freight operations, Sammy Gachuhi, to be the firm’s deputy general manager.

In a response to the Business Daily queries Thursday, CRBC confirmed the appointment, adding that Mr Gachuhi will receive his letter on Saturday.

Mr Gachuhi is a former Rift Valley Railways (RVR) external affairs and concession manager. He has been the head of freight operations department at the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) since March, 2018.

He has been in charge of a team tasked with reviving the Standard Gauge Rail (SGR) freight business that has been struggling since its launch in January. He also worked with Kenya Power as a customer service officer in charge of billing for domestic customers.

Mr Gachuhi has been appointed alongside Diana Kimani who takes over as the passenger deputy manager and David Muga who takes over as the freight marketing manager.

Olivia Mengich has also been appointed deputy manager of corporate culture at the Chinese firm in the changes set to take effect in the next few days.