Kenya Railways boss lands plum job at SGR unit

Companies
Kenya Railways boss lands plum job at SGR unitThursday, September 5, 2019 22:00
Africa Star Railway Operation Company, which is majority-owned by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), has tapped Kenya Railways head of freight operations, Sammy Gachuhi, to be the firm’s deputy general manager.
In a response to the Business Daily queries Thursday, CRBC confirmed the appointment, adding that Mr Gachuhi will receive his letter on Saturday.
Mr Gachuhi is a former Rift Valley Railways (RVR) external affairs and concession manager. He has been the head of freight operations department at the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) since March, 2018.
He has been in charge of a team tasked with reviving the Standard Gauge Rail (SGR) freight business that has been struggling since its launch in January. He also worked with Kenya Power as a customer service officer in charge of billing for domestic customers.
Mr Gachuhi has been appointed alongside Diana Kimani who takes over as the passenger deputy manager and David Muga who takes over as the freight marketing manager.
Olivia Mengich has also been appointed deputy manager of corporate culture at the Chinese firm in the changes set to take effect in the next few days.
“Africa Star Railway Operation Company held interviews for the senior executives and successful candidates are set to receive their certificates of appointment on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at CRBC headquarters in Lavington,” said Ms Mengich.
In the Headlines
Expats rank Kenya higher but worry about safetyBy DOREEN WAINAINAH
1 hour ago
AKI faults insurers over foreign dealsBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
1 hour ago
I will resign if linked to graft, says SonkoBy COLLINS OMULO
1 hour ago
Humphrey Kariuki: DPP seeks 21 days to supply statementsBy RICHARD MUNGUTI
8 hours ago