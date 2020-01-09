Companies Kenya Railways hires managers, promotes 110 junior staff

Kenya Railways Corporation acting managing director Philip Mainga. He was the business research general manager before taking up the new role in August 2018. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has filled up senior management positions that had been left vacant since March 2018.

KRC board chairman Maj General (Rtd) Pastor Awita told Business Daily that the posts were taken up on January 3, following a restructuring process that saw almost all its senior managers demoted or reassigned.

“Kenya Railways has been undertaking restructuring from March 2018 upon approval of the new organisation structure. As part of the restructuring process, various vacant positions that were advertised externally and internally were filled by December 3, 2019,” said Maj-Gen Awita.

This comes as the agency moves to fill the position of the managing director which has been vacant since August last year when the former MD Atanas Maina was forced to step aside following corruption allegations.

Last week, the chairman said a consultant hired to oversee the recruitment would hand over its findings in the next few weeks.

Under the new changes, David Njogu is now the general manager for legal services, Edwin Njeru is the GM for internal audit and research, while Jessica Indangasi is GM for ICT.

Peter Kamakia becomes the accounts manager, John Maina is GM for planning, design and environment, while Francis Wanjohi takes over as the real estate valuation and agency manager.

The changes have also seen Job Otiwa now head strategy and economic planning, while Mark Murkomen is the security services manager.

Train services will be managed by Erick Kamwenwa, while Rebecca Owour takes over as the ICT manager. Everlyne Ngari will serve as the administration manager.