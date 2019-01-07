Companies Kenya luxury hotels win international honours

11 top Kenyan hotels were feted during the 2018 World Luxury Hotel Awards in Indonesia in November. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya-based luxury hotels have been feted as top facilities in the world during the International Hotel Awards held in London.

Diamonds Dream of Africa, a luxury resort in Malindi, was the best small luxury hotel in Kenya. The multi-million shilling facility is owned by Italian investor Franco Rosso.

Executive Residency by Best Western was named the best city hotel in Kenya and Africa, the best hotel marketing in Kenya and Africa as well as the best sustainable hotel in the country. The Residency opened its doors in Nairobi in 2016 as an upper-midscale hotel.

Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport topped the Best Airport hotel category in Kenya and Africa as well as best large hotel in Kenya and Africa and International five-star Hotel 2018-2019.

“We are particularly delighted to have won Best Airport Hotel in Africa. Nairobi is a key gateway city on the continent and this award highlights our positioning and offering within the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Complex as truly world-class,” said Vivek Mathur, general manager Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi.

The Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport is a 172-room hotel located inside the JKIA Complex, opened in October 2017.

The International Hotel Awards global competition determines the finest hotels and hospitality. The awards are split into regions covering Asia Pacific, Arabia and Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and UK.