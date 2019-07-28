Kenyans buy 45 VW Comfortline units from DT Dobie

Car dealer DT Dobie, the franchise holder of German carmaker Volkswagen, says it has sold 45 units of the new locally assembled Polo Vivo Comfortline as the firm ramps up efforts to expand its portfolio of Kenya-produced motor vehicles.

The auto dealer started producing the new 1600cc Comfortline model in April. It is priced at Sh1.69 million after its predecessor 1400cc Polo Vivo, which has so far sold about 280 units since start of its assembly in 2016.

“In the beginning we sold about five Polo Vivo in a week but the demand has grown steadily since then and we are getting orders of about 25 of this model in a week. This goes to show that locals are willing to spend on new cars when they understand the benefits of the new over the mitumba (second-hand),” said DT Dobie Director of Sales and Marketing Alexander Helfritz. Last week it unveiled its locally assembled van, Caddy Combi.