Local cab hailing firm expands to Kitale

Kenyan taxi- hailing firm Wasili Cab Services has entered the fourth town in Kenya as it targets to capture regions that remain unexplored by competitors Uber, Taxify and Little.

Wasili is currently recruiting partners in Kitale County, a move that comes about a year after the firm used Nakuru as its launchpad in June 2018.

The taxi hailing app company entered Naivasha and Eldoret town earlier in the year.

It is currently on a driver recruitment drive in Kitale as it keeps up with its earlier plans of expanding to the Rift Valley region.

The newest entrant in the e-hailing industry was founded by Mark Njagi and Tim Kamanga last year and says it has grown from registering three cabs on its platform to over 100.

“We plan to continue offering the best quality of services at the most competitive rates and also improve our services to serve more clients. We hope to roll out our cab services to all the counties in Rift Valley soon,” Mr Kamanga said in an earlier interview.