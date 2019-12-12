Companies M-Kopa launches solar refrigerators

M-Kopa Solar CEO and co-founder Jesse Moore during the launch of a report at Serena Hotel in Nairobi in October. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Kenya’s mobile phone-based solar kit reseller M-Kopa Solar has launched a solar powered refrigerator that is targeting off-grid homes and businesses.

M-Kopa’s 100-litre solar fridge targets to cut losses incurred by homes and enterprises unable to preserve perishables and also reduce their trips to the market.

The pay-as-you-go refrigerator is now available on all its 65 retail outlets. Customers will be required to pay Sh165 per day for 700 days, bringing the total cost to Sh115,500.

"We are thrilled about the positive impact that solar-powered fridges can have on customers' lives, particularly women. A fridge saves precious money and time at home, and helps small entrepreneurs grow their businesses,” M-Kopa’s chief executive Jesse Moore said in a statement.

“After months of hard work by our team and partners Embraco Nidec, it is so rewarding to see this award-winning product begin to upgrade lives across East Africa.”

advertisement

The refrigerator targets about 1.5 million off-grid households in Kenya, according to a survey conducted by M-Kopa and UK’s development institution CDC.

The report further says that the solar fridges are set to save families over Sh480 and two hours wasted time every week when making trips to the market and in the amount of fuel used to make daily meals.

The Younma-branded fridge was developed specifically for Africa. Embraco Nidec is a global cooling brand and part of Nidec Global Appliance a pioneer in off-grid appliances.