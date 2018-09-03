Companies MTN Business Kenya begins search for successor as boss steps down

Kennedy Chinganya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Festus Kiragu has been appointed acting managing director of MTN Business Kenya following the departure of Kennedy Chinganya mid-last month.

Mr Chinganya, who left MTN to pursue other interests, had joined the firm in 2015 as the managing director.

“As the process of finding a successor is under way, Festus Kiragu has been appointed as acting MD of MTN Business Kenya. He is currently the Head of Finance for MTN Business Kenya, where he is responsible for the finance and administration of the business,” said a statement form MTN Business Kenya yesterday.

During his tenure, Mr Chinganya led the implementation of infrastructure projects resulting in the setting up of a data centre as well as improvement of operations compliance and governance structures in alignment to MTN Group.

MTN officially made its entry into the Kenyan market by buying a majority stake in UUNET Kenya, which it then re-branded to MTN Business Kenya.

UUNET was previously owned by Verizon Wireless, an American data solutions provider.

MTN Business Kenya also invested in the EASSy, Seacom and TEAMS Submarine cable projects to obtain capacity from the international fibre networks.