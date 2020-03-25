Companies Mabati maker banks on digital model

As the ongoing coronavirus attack and subsequent measures to check its spread choke businesses across the world, customised roofing material maker Rhino Mabati is banking on its digital model to reach its customers.

The company, which last August launched a new line that raised its monthly production to one million units, and increased its transport fleet to 15 vehicles, says it has trained its customer care and delivery staff to serve efficiently without physical contact.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is paramount. Our social distancing plan in our production and dispatch may temporarily slow processing, but in the end we shall serve you well,” the company’s managing director Andrew Muriungi said yesterday in a virtual media briefing.

He said the business realised early enough that digital channels were a great means of transaction.

“As a country we are well-connected through various platforms which are good, not just for communication, but as a reliable means of transaction. We have also invested in a delivery fleet to ensure a good link between ordering and smooth delivery.” The manufacturer of custom-made roofing solutions was last year feted by the Real Estate Excellence Awards, now going to its third year, as the most promising. It also emerged tops in the Digital Inclusion Awards. “We have a highly trained and qualified team to efficiently handle online orders from across the country. During this unprecedented period of uncertainty we will be serving our customers online. We shall use our website and social media platforms.

He said the production line launched last year had enhanced the firm’s capacity to serve customers “straight from our factories to their residences, business premises and warehouses wherever they are in the country.”