Companies Mama Lucy Hospital gets queue management system

Patients at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital as seen at the hospital's pharmacy during a tour of the facility on September 9, 2019. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

More than 1,000 patients who seek services from Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital daily are set to benefit from a queue management system that will be built by the Old Mutual Foundation.

The platform, which will be constructed at a cost of Sh5 million, will help the hospital efficiently manage its patients, aid in data collection, assist in record keeping and retrieval process.

Speaking while signing the partnership at the hospital grounds yesterday, UAP Old Mutual Foundation chairman Peter Muthoka said the foundation and the hospital management conducted studies and found that the institution was struggling with its old-fashioned queue management system. “After the study, we saw it fit to partner with the hospital and put up a modern queue management system that will help patients,” Mr Muthoka said. He added that the area, being densely populated an efficient system was needed to improve service delivery.

“This area has a high population figure and using the old-fashion system will only worsen the problem rather than solve it,” he added.

Mama Lucy Hospital chairman Joe Aketch thanked the foundation for funding the project. “We must commend our hospital management team for the good work that they have done. We see over 1,000 patients a day and you can imagine how difficult it can be,” Mr Aketch said.

advertisement