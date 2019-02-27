Companies MasterCard, Angaza ink e-payment agreement

The deal will see clients of the social enterprise platform make digital payments. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi and US-based pay-as-you-go firm, Angaza, has inked a deal with MasterCard, expanding the payments options for largely financially-excluded clients who acquire solar energy-powered equipment on credit.

The deal with the New York-headquartered financial services giant will see clients of the social enterprise platform make digital payments, adding to already existing mobile money and cash options.

“The addition of Mastercard’s QR (Quick Response) technology to Angaza’s platform will allow solar distributors and their clients to process payments for life-changing products securely and efficiently, while opening doors to broader financial inclusion,” Angaza chief executive Lesley Marincola said in a statement. Mastercard said the global launch follows its first successful pay-as-you-go application programming interface in Uganda last year.

