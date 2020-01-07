Companies Microsoft appoints new Kenya country manager

Technology giant Microsoft has appointed Kendi Ntwiga–Nderitu to head its Kenyan office, replacing Sebuh Haileleul.

The new leader is tasked with leading the company’s expansion in the country and the regional market, developing and maintaining relationships across sales and marketing departments. Microsoft’s products and services include cloud computing, computer software and cyber security.

“The role calls for new strategies, building of plans, allocation of resources and the establishment of priorities as well as supervising engagements — all with the ultimate goal of increasing Microsoft’s share of voice,” a statement from Microsoft’s regional office said.

“Her extensive experience will go a long way in contributing to our overall mission of helping the continent on its digital transformation journey, while also driving greater diversity and inclusion across science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields”.

She worked as Check Point software general manager in-charge of the East, West and Central Africa cluster where she led and implemented business strategies across sub-Saharan Africa.

“Passionate about the potential of technology to streamline trade and commerce on the continent, Ntwiga-Nderitu has proved instrumental in helping various organisations develop strategic digital roadmaps, ultimately enabling them to improve efficiencies and reduce costs,” said the statement.