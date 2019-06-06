Companies Microsoft expands support to women-led tech firms

Microsoft headquarters, also known as the Redmond Campus, in Seattle, Washington state. PHOTO | AFP

US technology giant Microsoft Thursday announced the extension of a six-month programme which helps women to start and build their businesses through its cloud distribution channels.

This will cover Kenya and eight other countries around the world.

The initiative dubbed Microsoft Cloud Accelerator Programme gives the firms access to resources, including expert mentorship, networking communities and sourcing customers in order to grow their cloud businesses and create jobs. It was previously only available in the US market before being expanded to South Africa, Canada, France, Germany, India, the UAE and the UK.

To join, women have so far been required to pay Sh101,000 ($1000) fee and win at least one business to business customer within the six months with a contract value of Sh10 million ($100,000).