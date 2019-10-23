Companies Moi University unveils locally assembled computers

Lilian Mutie from Moi University displaying MU Trigono V401 Plus laptop at Serena Hotel during the launch of locally assembled computers by Moi University and Jp-sa couto on October 22,2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Moi University unveiled six-locally assembled Information and Communication Technology (ICT) devices that will target students, enterprises, government institutions and SMEs on Tuesday 22.

The devices, under the university’s brand name, were assembled at the university’s digital assembly plant at Rivatex in Eldoret at a cost of Sh500million.

The devices include MU Fortune Slim Book and MU Trigono, Slim desktop, mini Personal Computer (PC), Fortune desktop, Workstation and Workbook all running on the latest intel and Microsoft technologies.

Speaking at the launch, ICT and Innovation Permanent Secretary Jerome Ochieng said that the government will continue to support institutions that are keen on innovation.

“The launch of these new range of premium quality products is a great direction in the government push to create more jobs to countless of unemployed youths,” PS Ochieng said.

The gadgets prices will range from Sh30,000 to 100,000, depending on the product’s specification, type and functionality.

Mr Ochieng added that the government has shown goodwill to the initiative by providing an enabling environment attractive to multinationals ready to invest in the country.

He urged all government institutions to support this initiative by buying some of the locally assembled-devices and further challenged the new plant to produce premium, competitive products.

Moi University Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgey said that the plant has the capacity to produces 4,000 devices per day and now employs more than 100 locals, with a capacity to grow to over 300.

“The plant will also benefit an additional 3,000 staffs who will be indirectly employed in repair and distribution lines,” he added.

He also stated that the plant has produced 150,000 ICT gadgets for the Digital Literacy Program. Moreover, during the recent census program, the plant made 70,000 national census gadgets.

Nick Broda, Head of Sales said that the group will continue to support various innovation that will benefit thousands of universities.

“This new plant will go a long way in helping the local residents and the country at large in addressing the current trade imbalance that is caused by more importation,” he added.

According to Mr Broda, the assembly plant is split into various production sections namely software installation, pre-test product control, quality control, final test, traceability system and final test area.