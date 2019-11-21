Companies More retailers bet on Black Friday to woo customers

KFC branch on Kimathi Street. FILE PHOTO | NMG

More and more Kenyan retailers and e-commerce firms are turning to Black Friday, the day traditionally US companies use to herald the holiday shopping period, in a bid to woo customers with discounted goods.

Some companies say they are cashing in on the Black Friday buzz as they double sales with Kenyan customers rushing to shop at their stores and online platforms.

The once-in-a-year event, considered one of the busiest shopping periods globally, has seen the likes of Game Supermarket, Jumia, Woolworths, Carrefour and KFC slash prices to draw more customers.

Jumia Kenya CEO Sam Chappatte said the e-commerce firm witnessed a record number of buyers on its platform.

“Unlike previous months when sales were low, now we see more and more customers buying from us,” he said but declined to reveal the sales figures.

He added that unlike previous years when Black Friday was just an online thing, offline retailers tapping into the buying frenzy. “This is an opportune moment for customers to stock up with best prices before the period lapses,” he said, adding that the platform will run its flash sale till next week.

South Africa-based retailer Game Store is among offline retailers that have also come up with a wide range of discounts and promotions to drive sales to its local stores.

The firm’s promotion started last week and will end next week on Thursday in its various outlets.

“Offering unbeatable prices is part of our brand fabric and always will be, as we continue to rebel against high prices and contribute to a better life for all,” said Katherine Madley, Brand and Customer Director of Game Supermarket in a statement.

Restaurants have also joined the fray by offering Black Friday deals with KFC offering its customers discounted meals across its various outlets until next week.