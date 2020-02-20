Companies More teacher colleges under construction

Basic Education Principal Secretary Bellio Kipsang.

The Ministry of Education has stepped up establishment of new teachers colleges despite 300,000 trained teachers still being unemployed.

Making presentation on budget policy statement before National Assembly’s Education committee chaired by Julius Melly (Tinderet), Basic Education Principal Secretary Bellio Kipsang said the ministry had allocated cash for completion of several teachers training colleges.

Dr Kipsang told the committee that the Sh25million will go towards construction of Lugari diploma teachers training college. The whole project is expected to cost Sh500 million while infrastructure improvement at Kigumo diploma teachers college will receive Sh25 million. The project is estimated to cost Sh316million on completion.