Companies Motor dealer KCI gets top Isuzu service award

Isuzu EA chief executive Rita Kavashe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Isuzu vehicles dealer Kenya Coach Industries (KCI) has been awarded Service Centre Gold Certification by Isuzu East Africa. KCI becomes the first Isuzu dealer to achieve this level of accreditation in Africa.

The accreditation means the company has been able to fulfil the Japanese carmaker’s standards in provision of genuine Isuzu parts and service through qualified personnel.

This means that customers get the same level of service at KCI as they would from other Isuzu centres globally.

“This is a fulfilment of our promise to Isuzu customers, to provide fast, reliable, advanced and professional vehicle services at all our dealer outlets,” Isuzu EA’s chief executive Rita Kavashe said. “KCI technicians and all service advisors are now trained and certified by Isuzu to international standards,” Isuzu EA Managing Director Rita Kavashe said.”

KCI embarked on the certification requirements in October 2018 after Isuzu EA launched its own Isuzu Service Centre in Africa at its assembly plant in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

advertisement

KCI’s facility gives customers two hours service turn-around for scheduled maintenance, maximum 15 minutes waiting time for parts, access to mobile service vehicle and field engineers for specialized fleet care.

As an Isuzu EA-appointed dealer, KCI supplies chassis and bodies of wide range of motor vehicles such as pick-ups, trucks and buses by the assembler.

KCI also offers full after-sales backup including genuine parts, mechanical service and body building.

“I would like to thank the Isuzu EA team for their patience and support in guiding and supporting us to reach this milestone achievement,” managing director of KCI Narian Sokhi said.

“This certification for the first gold accredited Isuzu Service Dealer in Africa marks a major milestone not only for KCI but for the Isuzu brand as well.”