Companies Equity’s Mwangi feted for financial inclusion effort

Equity Group chief executive officer James Mwangi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Equity Group #ticker:EQTY chief executive officer James Mwangi has been awarded this year’s Oslo Business for Peace Award for his efforts in enhancing financial inclusion in the region.

The award, which has been described as Nobel Prize for Business, is conferred annually to exceptional individuals who exemplify their outstanding business worthy initiatives by creating economic and societal value.

Mr Mwangi was chosen by a committee comprising past Nobel Prize winners in peace and economics.

They include Ouided Bouchamaoui (Tunisia), Leymah Gbowee (Liberia), Finn Kydland (Norway), and Eric Maskin (USA).

Oslo Business for Peace Award founder Per Saxegaard said Dr Mwangi was given the prize for championing financial inclusion in East and Central Africa.

