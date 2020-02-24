Companies NHIF starts fresh search for chief executive officer

The National Hospital Insurance Fund offices in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has re-advertised the position of Chief Executive Officer.

This is despite shortlisting of three candidates for the position following a series of interviews conducted by the fund’s board.

On Monday, the acting CEO Nicodemus Odongo said that the board had directed the job search start afresh, prompting the re-advertisement.

“It is only the board that can call for an advertisement and I believe that this was done after consultations but at my level, I cannot ask them why they made that decision,” he said. The NHIF chairperson Hannah Muriithi and Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache told the Health Parliamentary Committee a fortnight ago that three names were forwarded to the outgoing CS for consideration of a substantive NHIF boss.

“We are awaiting the appointment of the substantive CS … and he is the one who is going to appoint the CEO,” Ms Mochache told the National Assembly’s Committee on Health.

Former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe was vetted last week in Parliament to head the Health ministry.