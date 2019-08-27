Companies Naivas chairman to be buried Thursday

Naivas supermarkets chairman Simon Gashwe Mukuha, who passed on Monday. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Naivas supermarkets chairman Simon Gashwe Mukuha who died on Monday evening while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi will be buried at the Lang’ata cemetery on Thursday.

This was confirmed by his brother, David Kimani Mukuha, who is also Naivas Supermarkets managing director.

Mr Mukuha had been admitted mid-last week after suffering a stroke. He suffered a heart attack on Monday.

“My brother will be buried this Thursday at Lang’ata cemetery,” Mr Kimani told the Business Daily on Tuesday.

Mr Mukuha’s father is Naivas founder Peter Kago who died on May 6, 2010, and was buried at Nakuru North Public Cemetery.

advertisement

Naivas directors include Managing Director David Kimani who owns a 25 percent stake, the late Simon Gashwe Mukuha who owned a 25 percent stake, Linet Wairimu who owns 15 percent, Grace Wambui 15 percent and their late father who owned 20 percent.