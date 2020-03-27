Companies Naivas cuts operation hours to comply with curfew

A Naivas Supermarket branch. Naivas Supermarkets has cut operation hours and reduced outlets. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Naivas Supermarkets has cut operation hours and reduced outlets opened during the night in efforts to comply with State imposed curfew.

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani, said the retailer will only retain the Westlands branch on 24-hour services.

Branches operating in town centres will shut at 5.30 pm daily while those in the estates will be closed at 6 pm, from the current 9 pm.

The government on Wednesday imposed a daily curfew beginning on March 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to curtail the spread of the virus, a measure taken after Kenyans failed to heed instructions to stay at home and avoid public gatherings.

Kenya has confirmed 31 cases of coronavirus.

