Companies Naivas opens Rongai branch in expansion spree

Mr Willy Kimani, Naivas Chief Operations Officer. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Retailer Naivas has launched its latest supermarket in Rongai town, one of the four it plans to open by end of September as part of its expansion plan.

Naivas opened outlet, its 53rd branch in the country, on Friday and is set to open other branches in Mountain View Estate, on Jogoo Road and another at an undisclosed location.

The latest branch makes Naivas the fifth major retail brand to enter the populous Rongai town after Tuskys, Tumaini, Choppies and Cleanshelf.

The store occupies 8,000 square feet space.

The family-owned retail chain has carried on with an aggressive expansion plan even as some of its biggest competitors in the local market continue to struggle in the retail sector.

“We keep growing because we are customer-centric and are great in terms of pricing. We are also strategic on how we open new branches and location remains key since we open in places that will reach and serve as many customers as possible,” said Naivas Chief Operations Officer, Willy Kimani.

The retailer also runs three express stores and a similar number of food market stores, an idea borrowed from developed markets.

Naivas’s food market stores, unlike the conventional branches, stock a wide variety of farm produce, meat and fast moving processed foods.