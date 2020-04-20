Companies Naivas opens new branch in Kilimani

Naivas Supermarket’s food section. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Naivas Supermarket has opened its 64th store in Kilimani, Nairobi, as it seeks to strengthen its hold as a top retailer in the country.

The new outlet located along Tigoni Road, opposite Yaya Centre, is the third branch to be opened this year after Kamakis on the Eastern Bypass and Mountain View along Waiyaki Way.

The retailer has been on a massive expansion of its branch network following the sale of a 30 percent stake to France-based private equity fund Amethis Finance for Sh1.5 billion.

“We are ready to serve our esteemed customers at our new store located at Kilimani Mall. The store offers a variety of fresh produce in additional to ordinary shopping that customers will require on the go,” said Willy Kimani, the Naivas chief commercial officer.

The store will, however, not stock electronics and alcohol.

The family-run retailer has diversified to selling alcohol for the first time since it began operations three decades ago to grow its revenue. The alcohol kiosks will be within its newly opened food market stores.