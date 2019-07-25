Companies Nation, IEA ink open contracting portal deal

NMG Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu and Hivos East Africa Regional Director Mendi Njonjo after signing an open portal deal at Nation Centre on Monday. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

In a bid to lift the lid on the secretive tendering industry, the Nation Media Group (NMG) #ticker:NMG has inked a partnership deal that will see it increase coverage on public procurement.

On Monday, NMG signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA-Kenya) and Hivos East Africa that will enable them establish an online open contracting portal.

The portal will support media story linkages, data backed storytelling, access to information for research and support the shelf life of procurement-related stories after first publication.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU at the Nation Centre, NMG Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu said the partnership will play a major watchdog role.

“This partnership will entrench the Group’s mission of positively transforming society by promoting transparency and accountability in public resource management,” said Mr Mathiu, noting that the platform will enable the public interrogate government decisions on public procurement.