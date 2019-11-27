Companies New KCC now launches lactose-free milk brand

Trade Secretary Peter Munya speaks at the launch of the new milk brand on November 28, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC) has launched a brand of milk that will give lactose intolerant consumers an option to enjoy the commodity.

The State-owned dairy firm launched its Gold Crown lactose-free milk Wednesday. Bio Food Products, a premium dairy processor targeting the high-end market, is the other local firm that produces lactose-free milk.

New KCC’s product mainly targets lactose intolerant consumers who find it difficult to digest regular milk and cannot enjoy the commodity without developing health complications.

Launching the new product, Trade and Industrialisation Secretary Peter Munya said the new product would help New KCC to expand its market base locally and in the region, hence boosting its market share.

“This is a new move by New KCC that will help it to reach new markets using this innovation,” he said.

