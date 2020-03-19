Companies New lottery to help orphanages, train street boys in job skills

Former envoy Ngovi Kitau has partnered with other local investors to launch a lottery, CashPot into the Kenyan market.

Mr Kitau said CashPot owned by FedhaPot Limited will solely focus on raising money for sponsoring two orphanages and help in absorption of teenage street boys and girls into skilled labour via on-the-job apprenticeship.

“Lotteries are people-friendly endevours to raise money for social good and not to enrich individuals,” he said in Nairobi on Thursday

“We are different from betting or gambling firms since our sole aim is to raise funds to help less fortunate members of society gain meaningful skills and education that enables them to play a nation-building role,” said Mr Kitau.

FedhaPot chief executive David Mighty declined to mention the amount of investment made in the year old company saying they had employed 10 people who will be tasked with managing their social media platforms as well as running marketing campaigns for the newly launched lottery platform.

He said the lottery which begins on March 20 at 8pm will see players wage between Sh50 to Sh1,000 where each will choose two lucky numbers that will play in two consecutive wages.

“The first draw will be at 12 noon and the second one played at 8pm daily. We have enough cash to launch our game and will promptly pay all winnings,” he said.

On responsible gaming, Mr Kitau said anyone found placing wages higher than the allowed maximum of Sh1,000 will be barred from ever participating in future draws.