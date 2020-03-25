Companies Online taxi service Little starts parcel delivery

A Little shuttle. FILE PHOTO | NMG

E-hailing taxi service Little has introduced a parcel delivery feature within the app.

The new option allows users to select the parcel option and fill in parcel details such as the size, description, receiver’s details, and location.

The new service is tapping into the push for social distancing that has increased demand for delivery services in the city.

“Open the little app and confirm your pickup and drop off location on the "where do you want to go" box,” said Little in the statement to customers.

The app also allows users to select a preferred driver, track the parcel and make cashless payments.

advertisement

E-commerce platforms in the past two weeks have reported an increase in demand of services.

Gobeba has recorded a tripling of orders as more Kenyans shift to online shopping rather than visiting stores in fear of contracting Coronavirus disease.

The platform indicated an increase in groceries, gas and alcohol by 200 percent, 100 percent and 50 percent respectively, an indication that most Kenyans are moving online in pursuit of food stuff and other household items.

Glovo reported a 30 percent increase in the groceries and pharmacy orders.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has launched an online directory for locally manufactured goods to help Kenyans shop online.