Optica opens 37th outlet in Kajiado

Companies
Optica opens 37th outlet in KajiadoSunday, October 6, 2019 22:00
Eye-wear dealer Optica has opened its first shop in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado, bringing its branch count to 37 as the dealer focuses on expansion.
Head of retail Wazeem Mohamed said the shop would help Optica’s qualified optometrist to offer correct eye diagnosis and advise to customers.
“It is unfortunate that today we have many optical shops operating in this region but without a qualified optometrist. Our effort is to extend more options to the public to receive proper eyecare services,” he said during the launch.
The new shop is located at the Bata Building, opposite Tuskys Main Supermarket along Magadi Road in Ongata Rongai.
Optica, a family-owned business, was started 60 years ago by current non-executive chairman Bharat Bhardwaj on Nairobi’s Moi Avenue.
Today, the dealer offers all major ophthalmic lens brands and stocks different frames with some retailing for as little as Sh890.
This year alone, Optica has opened branches in Machakos, Kiambu and Nairobi at the Westgate Mall. Last year, it opened branches in Eldoret, Meru, and Thika with a target of growing its customer base in Western Kenya and Central regions respectively.
Nine years ago, Optica ventured into making its own eyewear, launching a brand called Oxygene in the local market while continuing to stock international brands.
In the Headlines
Report cites Kenya as a hotspot for organised crimeBy BRIAN NGUGI
6 minutes ago
Two Rivers Mall pays off Sh8bn Co-op Bank loanBy VICTOR JUMA
6 minutes ago
Insurance regulator foils Sh310m fraudulent claimsBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
6 minutes ago
World Bank report calls for more transparency over Kenyan debtBy PAUL REDFERN
2 days ago