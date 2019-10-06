Companies Optica opens 37th outlet in Kajiado

Optica's head of retail Wazeem Mohamed assists a customer to try on new glasses when the dealer opened its 37th branch in Rongai on Friday. PHOTO | COURTESY

Eye-wear dealer Optica has opened its first shop in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado, bringing its branch count to 37 as the dealer focuses on expansion.

Head of retail Wazeem Mohamed said the shop would help Optica’s qualified optometrist to offer correct eye diagnosis and advise to customers.

“It is unfortunate that today we have many optical shops operating in this region but without a qualified optometrist. Our effort is to extend more options to the public to receive proper eyecare services,” he said during the launch.

The new shop is located at the Bata Building, opposite Tuskys Main Supermarket along Magadi Road in Ongata Rongai.

Optica, a family-owned business, was started 60 years ago by current non-executive chairman Bharat Bhardwaj on Nairobi’s Moi Avenue.

Today, the dealer offers all major ophthalmic lens brands and stocks different frames with some retailing for as little as Sh890.

This year alone, Optica has opened branches in Machakos, Kiambu and Nairobi at the Westgate Mall. Last year, it opened branches in Eldoret, Meru, and Thika with a target of growing its customer base in Western Kenya and Central regions respectively.