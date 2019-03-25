Companies Overstayed goods at port set for sale

KRA auctions goods when owners fail to claim them in stipulated time. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is set to auction goods worth millions of shillings belonging to top tier businesses in two weeks’ time for overstaying at the port.

A gazette notice published on March 8 called on owners of the goods stuck at the customs office to collect them in 30 days, failing which they will be auctioned off.

Flame Tree Africa, the owners of make-up brand Suzie Beauty, British Oil Exploration company Tullow Oil, fuel marketer Hashi Energy and Kingsway Tyres Ltd are some of the over 100 affected businesses.

KRA auctions goods that have overstayed at the port or when owners fail to claim their items within a stipulated period. This latest action by the taxman comes in the wake of increased efforts to seal revenue loopholes by the revenue collector.

“Pursuant to the provisions of section 42 of the East African Community Customs; Management Act 2004, notice is given that unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the Customs Warehouse with in thirty (30) days from the date of this notice, they will be sold by public auction on 10th April, 2019,” said Customs and Border Control Department Chief Manager Rosemary Mureithi.

“Interested buyers may view the goods at the Customs Warehouse, ICDE on April 8, 2019 and April 9, 2019 during office hours.”

Among the goods stuck at the point of entry are several containers loaded with glycerine belonging to Flame Tree Africa, Tullow Oil’s humanitarian medical supplies and several sets of Kingsway Tyres’ Apollo brand tyre tubes and flaps.