Companies EABL non-executive director Paul Gallagher quits board

A section of the East African Breweries Limited plant in Ruaraka, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) #ticker:EABL non-executive director Paul Gallagher has quit the company's board after serving for over two years.

In a notice issued Wednesday, the NSE-listed brewer said his resignation took effect on March 31.

“The board of EABL takes this opportunity to appreciate the commitment and invaluable contribution made by Mr Gallagher during his tenure on the board and wishes him the best in his endeavours,” said Charles Muchene, EABL chairman.

EABL registered a 33 per cent growth in half-year net earnings to hit Sh6.61 billion, driven by strong performance across all segments and markets.

The brewer's group revenues also grew 13 per cent to Sh41.57 billion from Sh36.8 billion in the six months to December driven by strong performance from mainstream spirits, bottled beer and Senator Keg across the region.