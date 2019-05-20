Companies Pizza Inn company enters new deal for online food delivery

Pizza Inn outlet in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Spanish delivery firm Glovo has signed up fast-food restaurant operator Simbisa Brands to its platform.

This latest partnership will see local app users make orders on Glovo’s locally available joints that include Pizza Inn, Chicken Inn, Creamy Inn and Galitos.

Simbisa Brands which operates quick service restaurants across Africa has since last year been eyeing growth opportunities in the wake of increased demand.

The deal with Glovo is set to further grow its customer reach in Kenya. Simbisa also has a presence in Zambia, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mauritius.

Glovo enables customers to order items such as food, groceries or gifts with a simple tap on their smartphone. Glovo then buys the items from its partner businesses and delivers them to customers using independent couriers.

The app charges a maximum delivery fee of Sh100.

“Partnering with Glovo will facilitate an increase in our consumer base. We believe this will have an impact on the business and improve our service delivery as part of our quest to always satisfy consumer demands,” said Joseph Claver, Simbisa Brands’ head of business development.

Glovo has since the launch of its service formally in January signed up with over 150 partners in various sectors including hospitality and retail.