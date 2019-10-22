Companies Varsity, Portuguese firm to assemble computers

Moi University is Tuesday set to unveil a new range of premium Information Communication Technologies (ICT) devices in partnership with Portuguese technological firm, jp.ik. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The devices, to be unveiled in Nairobi under the university’s brand name, have been assembled at the university’s digital assembly plant at Rivatex complex in Eldoret.

The devices include desktop computers, laptops, servers and Next Unit of Computings (NUCs), all of which have been built to international standards.

Speaking exclusively to Business Daily Monday while showcasing the latest MU laptop brand that was assembled at the Eldoret assembly line, jp.ik Head of Sales Nick Broda said the new laptop features the latest Intel technologies that will rival some of the well-established computer brands already in the market.

“This laptop comes with a range of storage capacity equipped with an upgraded Central Processing Unit (CPU), that is both fast and efficient,” he said.

The gadget’s storage capacity ranges from 64GB upwards. The laptop is touch screen-enabled and has been built to withstand all vagaries of weather. They will also come with different of ports for HDMI, charging and USB.

“If for example, you would wish to connect your laptop with a television screen then you will be able to do so with just a wire connection,” said Mr Broda.

Prices will range from as low as Sh30,000 to Sh100,000, depending on the specifications.