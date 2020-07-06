Companies Radisson, Accor keep Kenya hotel expansion plans

The new Radisson Blu Hotel and Residence located in Arboretum area, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

Global hospitality groups Radisson and Accor will continue with their expansion plans in Kenya and the region despite the slump in the sector due to Covid-19.

Radisson Hotel Group and Accor Group — whose brands in Kenya include Movenpick and Ibis Style — have stated that all projects signed and currently in development will continue as planned.

“We look forward to opening these projects in the coming months and years as per our pipeline. For Africa we currently have a number properties signed and in development planned for the next 36 months: 44 projects (8,354 rooms),” said Sarah Fernandez, Accor director of PR & Communications Middle East & Africa, in response to queries by the Business Daily.

“Our expansion plans remain, with all signed projects and in development continuing, as well as ongoing discussions for new projects still taking place.”

Last month Radisson hired new talent to head development in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Group plans to grow its presence by more than 50 new hotels in the next five years in the region.

Accor was slated to open its Pullman branded hotel in Westlands and MGallery Collection in Gigiri in Nairobi. The French Hotel Group, which runs five brands in the country, has closed Fairmont Mara and The Norfolk.

Budget facility Ibis Style and high-end Movenpick have resumed operations in the rooms and restaurants.

Kenya has a total 23 internationally branded hotels in its pipeline.