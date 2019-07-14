Companies Room space hits six-year high on global hotels entry

The spike in space led to a slight dip in room rates due to the increased supply. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Opening of new international hotel brands in Kenya last year led to a 5.2 percent increase in available rooms to hit 20,100, the highest gain in the last six years.

According to a report by audit firm PwC, the spike in space also led to a slight dip in room rates due to the increased supply.

The hotels outlook report released last week indicates that an additional 600 rooms are expected to be added this year.

Cumulatively about 3,700 more rooms will be open by end of 2023, cementing Kenya’s position as East Africa’s tourism and business hub.

Last year saw the opening of a number of hotel brands including Garden Inn and Double Tree by Hilton, City Lodge, and Mövenpick hotels with tens of others currently in pipeline.

