Room space hits six-year high on global hotels entry

Sunday, July 14, 2019 22:00
By ANNIE NJANJA
The spike in space led to a slight dip in room rates due to the increased supply. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Opening of new international hotel brands in Kenya last year led to a 5.2 percent increase in available rooms to hit 20,100, the highest gain in the last six years.

According to a report by audit firm PwC, the spike in space also led to a slight dip in room rates due to the increased supply.

The hotels outlook report released last week indicates that an additional 600 rooms are expected to be added this year.

Cumulatively about 3,700 more rooms will be open by end of 2023, cementing Kenya’s position as East Africa’s tourism and business hub.

Last year saw the opening of a number of hotel brands including Garden Inn and Double Tree by Hilton, City Lodge, and Mövenpick hotels with tens of others currently in pipeline.

Radisson, Accor, City Lodge, Hilton, Swiss International, City Blue and Marriott are also some of the brands expected to grow their local footprint with new properties in the country.

In the Headlines