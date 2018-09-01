Companies Safaricom mulls new data plan for subscribers

Bob Collymore. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Safaricom plans to introduce a new data plan that will enable customers to manage their Internet usage by choosing their ideal speeds while browsing.

Chief executive Bob Collymore said Friday they had received numerous complaints that customer data is being depleted too fast giving them a bad experience, and are piloting the new tools in order to bring more transparency in the usage of the Internet.

Speaking at a press briefing after the telco held its annual general meeting in Nairobi, Mr Collymore said Safaricom seeks to give more control to customers to choose and track data usage in a transparent manner.

“One of such experience is by enabling customers to manage their data usage by choosing their preferred Internet speeds while browsing, and notifying customers of any abnormal spikes in data usage, which often occurs during auto updates of apps and software, streaming and archiving of multimedia content,” he said.

Data is one of the key components for the growth of the firm’s revenues but the rivals - Telkom Kenya, Airtel Kenya, and now Jamii Telecom have been unveiling cheaper or competitive data packages.

He said the telco is developing an expansive network, innovations and new technologies to address issues affecting its customers, especially with data products.