Safaricom net profit jumps to Sh74.7bn

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:00
Safaricom Plc chief executive Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom Plc chief executive Peter Ndegwa announcing Sh74.7 billion net profit for the full year ended March 2020 on April 29. PHOTO | COURTESY 

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM net profit has jumped 19.5 percent to Sh74.7 billion on strong M-Pesa and mobile data revenue growth, marking the eighth straight year of increasing bottom-line.

The performance for the financial year ended March 2020 was driven by growth in total revenue of 4.9 percent to Sh262.56 billion as M-Pesa, mobile data and fixed service grew, offseting a decline in voice and SMS income.

During the period, M-Pesa revenue grew by 12.6 percent to Sh84.44 billion as mobile data income rose by 12.1 percent to Sh40.67 billion.


