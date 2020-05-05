Companies Safaricom picks Lopokoiyit to head new M-Pesa firm

Safaricom Chief Financial Services head Sitoyo Lopokoiyit during a past innovation summit in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM has appointed the head of its financial services division, Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, to head the newly created joint venture with South Africa’s Vodacom Group that will run the lucrative M-Pesa platform.

The two companies in April completed the acquisition of the M-Pesa brand from their affiliate Vodafone Group Plc in a Sh1.4 billion transaction.

Vodacom and Vodafone own a combined 40 percent stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm which pioneered the M-Pesa service in the local market.

Safaricom and Vodacom — which operates in South Africa and other markets in the region including Tanzania — plan to grow the platform beyond Kenya.

The appointment of Mr Lopokoiyit is part of the process to establish the joint venture’s leadership team.

“To realise our ambition, the M-Pesa Africa Joint Venture will be steered by a team of five leaders consisting of the commercial director, finance director, technology director, head of compliance and risk and the chief of financial services, Safaricom,” the telco said in a statement.

“This team will be led by/report directly to Sitoyo Lopokoiyit (Interim MD M-Pesa Africa).”

Safaricom said the joint venture will allow the parties to consolidate M-Pesa platform development, synchronise more closely product road maps, and improve operational capabilities into a single, fully converged unit.

“The joint venture will drive the next generation of the M-Pesa platform — an intelligent, cloud-based platform for the smartphone age,” Safaricom said.

Previously, Safaricom would pay Vodafone billions of shillings in fees for the rights to use the M-Pesa brand. The UK multinational owned the platform’s intellectual property.

The move to buy out the London-based firm will see Safaricom save on the fees besides gaining more autonomy to run the service in partnership with Vodacom.

Safaricom booked a one-time gain of Sh3.3 billion in the year ended March in relation to the M-Pesa buyout.

M-Pesa, which started as a person-to-person money transfer service in March 2007, recorded a 12.6 percent growth in revenue to Sh84.4 billion in the review period.