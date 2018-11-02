Companies Safaricom's half-year net profit up 20pc to Sh31.5bn

A Safaricom shop on Kimathi Street, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Safaricom's #ticker:SCOM net profit for six months through September rose 20.22 per cent partly helped by revenue from its mobile money service M-Pesa, the giant telco reported Friday.

Profit after taxation hit Sh31.5 billion compared with Sh26.20 billion a year earlier.

The mobile network operator, whose shares trade on Nairobi bourse, earned Sh35.52 billion from globally-leading M-Pesa, an 18.2 percent jump from Sh30.05 billion a year earlier.

Growth in data services slowed in the period, zooming 10.8 per cent to Sh19.45 billion.

Flat voice revenues

Voice revenues were nearly flat, increasing 1.4 per cent year-on-year to Sh48.03 billion.

Growth in messaging revenue was equally flat, growing 1.2 per cent to Sh8.82 billion, while fixed services income jumped 21 per cent to Sh3.91 billion.

"I’m pleased with the progress we made on a number of fronts in the first half of the year. We achieved solid results driven by strong M-Pesa gains, further diversification of our revenue mix to tap into new growth areas and investment in new revenue streams, which contributed to a double digit increase in Earnings Per Share (EPS), and free cash flow," chief executive Bob Collymore said.