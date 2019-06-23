Companies Safaricom technology boss exits end of July

Safaricom CTO Thibaud Rerolle. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Safaricom's chief technology officer (CTO) Thibaud Rerolle will leave the telecoms firm at the end of July for Vodafone Turkey.

According to an announcement made by Safaricom chief executive officer Bob Collymore, Mr Rerolle is set to join Vodafone Turkey in a similar capacity.

The outgoing CTO has been at the telco for seven and half years since December 2011 from France Telecom with 17 years experience in technical matters gained from France Telecom in Europe, South America, Africa and the Caribbean.

Mr Collymore in the memo to staff hailed Mr Rerolle for overseeing the firm’s important milestones including the launch of overdraft service Fuliza.

“Among his biggest achievements include [sic] leading the cross-functional team responsible for the relocation of our servers from Germany, bringing M-Pesa home in April 2015,” said Mr Collymore.

“The relocation gave us better control of the platform and freedom to innovate around our customers’ needs, translating into the launch of revolutionary products such as M-Pesa Global and Fuliza.”

He added that Mr Rerolle oversaw the upgrade of the telco’s billing platform and led the business in deploying 4G.

“Over the last four years Thibaud has sponsored and volunteered as the Technology Division’s 47-in-1 team captain, guiding a team of over 500 members of staff passionate about delivering education through technology in each of Kenya’s 47 counties,” said the CEO.

Other key Safaricom projects overseen by Mr Rerolle include a planned end-to-end 400G backbone network in partnership with Huawei and a move to roll out a digital register for M-Pesa agents which will eliminate the use of paper registers.