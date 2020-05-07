Companies Sarova drops iconic Taita Hills hotels over Covid-19 slowdown

Sarova Taita Hills Game Lodge. PHOTO | COURTESY

Hotel chain Sarova Hotels will cease managing two properties located within Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary from July as the tourism sector continues to take a beating from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hospitality chain Thursday announced that it was dropping Sarova Taita Hills Game Lodge and Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge after 13 years of the management deal.

This now leaves it with only seven properties under its portfolio including the Stanley and Whitesands .

Sarova Taita Hills Game Lodge was among the four properties whose operations were suspended in March after the government put travel restrictions into the country.

Movement restrictions and social distancing measures have further affected the earnings of the investors in the sector as potential customers stay away.

Sarova Hotels has since reached out to the property owner in light to the latest development.