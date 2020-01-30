Companies Sauti Sol, Universal Music ink recording deal

Sauti Sol performing on stage. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Award-winning Kenyan Afro-pop band Sauti Sol has signed a deal with Universal Music Africa (UMA), a division of one of the world’s largest music labels Universal Music Group.

Details of the deal were not made public but it is understood that Universal will be recording the band’s music.

Music labels offer various services to artistes, including producing songs, marketing and distributing them and enforcing contracts.

“We look forward to working together with Sauti Sol to ensure they are able to authentically celebrate Africa through music and to help introduce their unique blend Afro-pop to new listeners everywhere,” said Sipho Dlamini, Universal’s managing director for South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Universal announced the sealing of the deal Thursday, after which the band which made the popular Kuliko Jana hit song took to Instagram to celebrate.

However, details of the commercial value of the contract remain unknown.

The contract gives the band access to Universal’s global network, opening the possibilities of new international collaborations among other opportunities.

The signing of the exclusive recording agreement with Universal makes the band of four comprising vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and guitarist Polycarp Otieno the latest artistes under the multinational’s umbrella.